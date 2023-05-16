The Delhi government has issued a show cause notice to Indian Administrative Service officer Ashish More, who was replaced as the secretary of the services department last week, reported NDTV on Monday.

More was removed from the post on May 11, hours after the Supreme Court ruled that the Delhi government had the power to appoint and transfer officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party-led government has sought a reply from the bureaucrat within 24 hours for not complying with the decision to replace him. Unidentified officials told NDTV that the government is planning to initiate disciplinary action against him for not complying with the Supreme Court order.

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that after More was transferred, he “unexpectedly left the Secretariat” and switched off his phone, reported PTI.

“The special secretary of the services department sent a communication to Saurabh Bhardwaj, indicating that the Home Ministry’s notification dated May 21, 2015, has not yet been set aside,” it added.

Officials said a note had been sent to More at his home about his removal but he did not acknowledge it. Another note was then sent on his email and WhatsApp but he did not respond to that as well, they added.

On May 11, the Supreme had Court passed a unanimous verdict on the dispute between the Centre and the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the scope of the Union government’s executive powers in the national capital and its control over administrative services.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud had ruled that the Delhi government holds legislative power over bureaucrats, excluding the departments of public order, police and land. It dismissed the Centre’s claim of superiority over the Delhi government on the ground that the national capital is the seat of the Union government and that national interests trump over “local quibbles”.

Soon after the judgement, the Delhi government had appointed former Delhi Jal Board Chief Executive Officer AK Singh to replace More.

Kejriwal had said at a press conference that officers at many posts only obstruct public work. “Such posts will be identified,” he said. “Either they will be left vacant or they will be abolished. Additional posts will be created where they are required.”