At least 22 persons have died in landslides triggered due to heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan, Shimla and Hamripur districts on Monday, reported PTI.

In Solan district, seven were killed in Jadon village after two houses were washed away in a cloudburst on Sunday, a police official said. The dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said, reported the news agency.

The officials could rescue six persons trapped in the landslide.

Two children died in Balera panchayat as their makeshift house collapsed while a woman died in a landslide in Ramsheher tehsil area, reported PTI. The body of only one child has been recovered.

In Hamripur district, the police said that three people have died while two are missing.

In Shimla, at least nine persons were killed and nearly 25 were trapped under the debris after a temple collapsed in Summer Hill area following a landslide on Monday.

“The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped,” Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote in a tweet.

Disturbing visuals have emerged from Sambhal, Pandoh - District Mandi, where, as reported, seven individuals have been swept away by flash floods today.



Active rescue, search, and relief operations are currently in progress to address this dreadful situation. pic.twitter.com/OLgZGgXNlF — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023

Schools and colleges in all 12 districts of the state were asked to remain shut on Monday as the weather department issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next three to four hours in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur districts.

Residents have been asked to avoid going to areas prone to landslides and to stay away from water bodies.

Again tragedy has befallen Himachal Pradesh, with continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours.



Reports of cloudbursts and landslides have emerged from various parts of the state resulting in loss of precious lives and property.



I urge the people to avoid areas prone to… pic.twitter.com/EQAWn3kqVd — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) August 14, 2023

Meanwhile, more than 800 roads have been closed due to the landslides, including Kalka-Shimla, Chandigarh-Manali, Shimla-Dharamshala and Paonta-Shilai National Highways, disrupting over 2,000 bus routes, reported The Indian Express.

The currents of the Beas river between Manali and Kullu has also increased considerably, according to the Himachal Pradesh Police. The areas adjoining the river in Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur, Kangra and Nurpur will see an increase in flow of the river in the next few hours.

Heavy rainfall last month had also wreaked havoc in the state damaging several houses and highways.