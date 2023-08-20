Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft spun out of control and crashed into the moon, the country’s space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

Roscosmos in a statement said that it had lost contact with Luna-25 at 2.57 pm (11.57 GMT) on Saturday. “The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” the statement added, Reuters reported.

Luna-25 is Russia’s first attempt to land on the moon since 1976. Russian officials expected it to land on the south pole of the moon on Monday – two days before India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to touch down.

No country has ever landed on the south pole before, even though the United States, the erstwhile Soviet Union and China have managed successful moon landings.