A Reuters video journalist was killed and six others injured in southern Lebanon on Friday in a missile attack from the direction of Israel, the news agency said.

The group of journalists, including from Al Jazeera and AFP, were working near Alma al-Shaab, close to the Israel border, where the Israeli military and Lebanese militia Hezbollah have been trading fire in border clashes.

The deaths come after an unprecedented cross-border assault on Israel by Hamas militants on October 7 in response to which Israel hammered Gaza with air strikes. Over 3,200 persons have been killed in the conflict since then.

On Friday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and a Hezbollah legislator blamed the death of the journalist named Issam Abdallah on Israel.

Israel’s United Nations envoy Gilad Erdan said that his country will investigate the incident.

“Obviously, we would never want to hit or kill or shoot any journalist that is doing its job,” he added. “But you know, we’re in a state of war, things might happen.”

Reuters, in a statement, said Abdallah was killed while he was providing a live video signal for broadcasters. It said that the camera was pointed at a hillside when a loud explosion took place and filled the air with smoke while screams were heard.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed,” Reuters said. “We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues.”

Second batch of Indians return

Meanwhile, the second of batch of 235 Indians who were in Israel returned to New Delhi on a special flight on Saturday. A day earlier, 212 citizens were broguht back in a special flight launched by the Indian goverment under “Operation Ajay”.

The ministry had said on Thursday that around 18,000 Indians were in Israel, about a dozen were in the West Bank, while three to four were in Gaza.