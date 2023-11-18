The toll from the October 29 blasts at a Jehovah’s Witnesses gathering in Kerala’s Ernakulam district increased to six on Thursday after a critically injured man succumbed to burns, PTI reported.

The 24-year-old identified as Praveen Pradeep, a resident of Malayatoor, died at a private hospital on Thursday, Mathrubhumi reported. He had been in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Praveen’s mother, who had suffered serious injuries in the explosions, died on November 11. His sister Libina had succumbed to injuries on October 30, a day after the blasts, PTI reported.

His brother Rahul was also injured in the blasts and he is undergoing treatment.

At least two big explosions occurred at a convention centre of the Christian group in Kalamassery municipality area on October 29.

Hours after the blasts, a man named Dominic Martin had surrendered to the police in the Thrissur district claiming responsibility for them.

Before surrendering, Martin, a resident of Ernakulum, had said in a social media post that he was enraged at the “teachings” of the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation. The post was later deleted.

“I was a ‘non-serious’ member of the congregation for 16 years,” Martin had said. “Six years ago, I found that their teachings were ‘anti-national’. The denomination’s leadership refused to pay heed, although I had requested them to stop this type of preaching which even exhorted children to refuse sweets and food items offered by their classmates. They also tell members of their congregation to desist from singing the national anthem.”

Martin added that he felt the need to react since he found such teachings to be dangerous.

He was arrested on charges of murder as well as under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Act.

On Tuesday, a Kerala court remanded Martin to judicial custody till November 29, ANI reported.

