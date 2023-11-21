The Manipur government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has released Rs 5 crore to be disbursed as compensation to women who faced sexual violence and other crimes since May 3, the day when the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state, The Hindu reported.

The affidavit did not specify the number of sexual violence cases and other crimes that took place.

The Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions related to the ethnic violence between Kukis and Meities, including a plea by two of the three women who were paraded naked by a mob in the Kangpokpi district on May 4.

The three Kuki women were sexually assaulted in B Phainom village of the district on the day. One of the women was “brutally gang-raped”, according to a police complaint.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media on July 19. The next day, the Supreme Court said that the incident was “simply unacceptable” and directed the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate steps in the matter.

In August, the state government told the Supreme Court that the Central Bureau of Investigation had been asked to investigate 20 cases of molestation, rape and murder of women.

In September, the Manipur government, in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court, formed an upgraded compensation scheme for women facing sexual violence and other crimes. The compensation for murder and gangrape ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Those who were raped, sexually or physically assaulted would get compensation ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.

Since May 3, the conflict in Manipur has left over 200 people dead and nearly 60,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.