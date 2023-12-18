Mohammad Nafees, one of the persons accused in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Prayagraj, said the Uttar Pradesh Police, reported The Indian Express.

Nafees was a close aide of late gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead on April 15 from close range by three men posing as journalists while police officials were taking them for a medical check-up.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had booked Nafees, Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, who was a witness in the killing of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal in 2005. Umesh Pal was shot dead in Prayagraj on February 24.

Nafees’ car was allegedly used by those who killed Umesh Pal.

Nafees was arrested last month after a gunfight with the police, during which he was shot in the leg. On Sunday, Nafees was taken to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital from the Naini Central Jail after his health deteriorated.

“Nafees complained of breathing problems,” Jail Superintendent Rang Bahadur Patel told The Indian Express. “The doctor at the jail referred him to an outside government hospital. He was taken to SRN Medical College. During treatment, Nafees died. The cause of death would be ascertained only after obtaining a post-mortem report.”

The police had also declared a bounty of Rs 50,000 for any information leading to Nafees’ arrest.