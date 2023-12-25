An airstrike by the Israeli military on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza killed at least 68 persons, the besieged territory’s health ministry said on Sunday.

Twelve women and seven children were among those killed in the airstrike at the camp located east of Deir al-Balah, AP quoted the Gazan health authorities as saying.

The toll is likely to rise since a large number of families are living in the area, the BBC quoted a spokesperson of Palestinian militant group Hamas as saying.

This comes as more than 20,000 Palestinians, including at least 8,000 children, have been killed since October 7 amid Israel’s war on the besieged region. The war, triggered after Hamas’ attack on southern Israel, has gone on for 11 weeks. Hamas’ attack on Israel had killed 1,200 people and the group had taken more than 200 hostages.

The airstrike took place on the eve of Christmas, amid efforts by neighbouring Egypt to reach a deal for another round of ceasefire and the exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israel.

Israel’s unprecedented air and ground strikes in Gaza have caused a humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory with nearly 85% of the population having been displaced, according to aid agencies.

In Bethlehem, which is located in the Palestinian territory of West Bank, the Christmas celebrations were largely muted and holidays have been called off due to the war.

The United Nations Security Council on Friday adopted a resolution that called for expediting delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

However, the resolution excluded the original plea for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

