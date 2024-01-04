The Delhi Police and central agencies on Thursday arrested wanted militant Javed Ahmed Mattoo, who belongs to the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, in the national capital, ANI reported.

Mattoo was wanted for five grenade attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, alleged involvement in the killings of five police officials and for injuring dozens of police personnel, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police HGS Dhaliwal said.

Mattoo has been involved in terror activities since 2010-11 and has been successful in evading law enforcement agencies since then, Dhaliwal told reporters.

He belongs to Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore and had been concealing his identity for several years, the police official said.

According to the police, Mattoo was part of a seven-member module of the Hizbul Mujahideen. While four of the module’s members had died during gunfights with security forces in separate incidents, two are still working from Pakistan, Dhaliwal said.

Hizbul Mujahideen is designated a terrorist organisation in India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.