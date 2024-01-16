Delhi once again woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Tuesday which resulted in 30 flights departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport getting delayed, reported ANI.

A total of 17 flights were cancelled due to low visibility.

Due to the prevailing conditions, several passengers were left stranded at the airport for long hours.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Palam and Safdarjung airports recorded visibilities within 500 metres at 5:30 am on Tuesday.

The adverse weather conditions also led to 30 Delhi-bound trains getting delayed on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

On Monday, five flights were diverted and over 100 were delayed at the Delhi airport, reported the Hindustan Times.

Videos and images of passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight squatting and eating food on the tarmac of Mumbai airport had surfaced on social media. This prompted the Central government to issue a notice to the airline and the airport authorities, NDTV reported.

Latest visuals of passengers of a Delhi-bound #IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai (confirmed by airport sources) due to operational issues are seen eating and sitting on the airport tarmac at #MumbaiAirport. pic.twitter.com/yr0y7hjoiV — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) January 15, 2024

IndiGo stated in a press release that it has initiated an internal enquiry into the incident and will respond to the government’s notice as per protocol.

The meteorological department issued warnings for cold waves and dense fog over the north and northeastern states on Tuesday, adding that the fog alerts will continue in Delhi for the next five days.

The cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will prevail over most parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi and in isolated pockets of east Madhya Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh, the weather monitoring agency said.

On Tuesday, in the national capital, Ayanagar recorded the lowest temperature at 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted that disturbances in the Western Himalayas are expected to bring rainfall and snowfall to parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.