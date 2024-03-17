The Bharatiya Janata Party does not have the courage to change the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday.

Gandhi made the comments while addressing a gathering during his “Nyay Sankalp Padyatra” in Mumbai.

“There is no need to be anxious, do not think that if BJP comes to power they will change the Constitution,” he said. “The BJP makes a lot of noise, but it does not have enough courage to change the Constitution. They have captured the media but truth and people’s support are on our side.”

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala’s Wayanad said that the political fight is between two “expressions” and not just between the BJP and the Congress.

“One thinks the country should run centrally, where one person possesses all the knowledge,” PTI quoted him as saying. “Contrary to this, we think there should be decentralisation of power, and people’s voices should be heard.”

On March 9, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde said that his party needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress”.

The Congress leader concluded the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Saturday in Mumbai. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was the second large-scale outreach programme of the Congress during which Gandhi travelled 6,200 kms across 15 states. It started on January 14 from Manipur.

On Saturday, the Election Commission announced that the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.