The Manipur chief minister’s office has “voluntarily suspended” its website in compliance with the model code of conduct, the state government said on Tuesday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party government issued a statement to counter “incorrect” reports that the website was suspended for violating the model code of conduct.

“The website has been temporarily suspended voluntarily by the Chief Minister’s Office so as to observe compliance with provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and not on account of any instruction of the ECI for any violation,” the statement read.

The model code of conduct came into effect on March 16 after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls.

The model code of conduct is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission that political parties and governments are mandated to follow while campaigning.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4. Voting will take place in Manipur on April 19 and 26.