Tensions emerged within the Opposition INDIA bloc on Monday as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised Congress’ Rahul Gandhi for contesting against the Left Democratic Front candidate Annie Raja in Wayanad. Meanwhile, Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that he will not contest any future elections. Parties have also released new lists of candidates and campaigners during the day.

Here’s a look at today’s top developments:

On Monday, Vijayan criticised Gandhi for seeking re-election from Wayanad, where he will contest against the Communist Party of India’s Annie Raja, reported India Today. “What is the meaning of this?” asked the Kerala chief minister. “Rahul Gandhi is the main leader of the INDIA bloc and is fighting against the Left Democratic Front, which is also a part of the same alliance.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress government in Karnataka of neglecting the interests of the state as he began campaigning for the general elections, reported The Hindu. Shah accused the state government of delaying by three months the process of sending the memorandum for drought assistance to the Centre.

Speaking to mediapersons, Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that he will no longer participate in elections due to his advancing age and health conditions, reported The Indian Express. “I am 77 years old,” he said. “There is still four years’ time [as chief minister and MLA]. When my term ends, I will be 81 or 82…I will not have the health and cannot work with enthusiasm.” He also said that he would have completed 50 years in electoral politics when he retires.

The poll panel transferred eight district magistrates and 12 superintendents of police in Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, reported PTI. The Election Commission said the decision was taken as part of its “regular review”. Those transferred out will not be assigned any duties until the completion of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party released another list of two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The party has decided to field Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Malvinder Singh Kang from Anandpur Sahib.

The Congress has fielded YS Sharmila, the sister of YSR Congress Party founder and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, from the state’s Kadapa constituency.