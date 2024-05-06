The Election Commission on Sunday ordered that Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy be transferred with immediate effect, The Hindu reported.

The poll panel has told the state government to submit the names of three Indian Police Service officers of the rank of director general by Monday to fill the vacancy.

The Election Commission ordered Reddy to hand over charge to the next officer, and directed that the new official should not be given poll-related work till simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and Assembly in the state are completed, The Times of India reported.

Opposition parties had alleged that under Reddy, the police had been filing false cases against the ruling YSR Congress Party’s political rivals and had been making illegal arrests.

The Election Commission also ordered that Anantapur Urban Deputy Superintendent of Police G Veeraraghava Reddy and Rayachoti Deputy Superintendent of Police Syed Mahbub Basha be transferred.

The Telugu Desam Party had alleged that false cases were being filed against its members in Anantpur town and that Veeraraghava Reddy was harassing party cadres. Similar allegations had been made against the Rayachoti deputy superintendent of police, according to The Hindu.

The Telugu Desam Party has allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Andhra Pradesh.

Voting for the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The Assembly elections for 175 constituencies will also be held on the same day.