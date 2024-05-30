Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse allegations, is likely to be arrested immediately upon his return to Bengaluru soon after midnight on Friday, The Hindu reported.

Prajwal Revanna is believed to be in Germany, where he went on the night of April 27 using his diplomatic passport. His plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a special court for elected representatives on Thursday, The Indian Express reported.

On April 28, Revanna and his father, former Karnataka minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of Lok Sabha polls in the constituency on April 26.

So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

In a video message on Monday, Prajwal Revanna had said that he would appear before the police’s Special Investigation Team on Friday. Officials are waiting at the Bengaluru airport to arrest him upon his arrival, The Hindu reported.

Prajwal Revanna will board a flight from Munich at 6 pm on Thursday and arrive at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport around 2 am on Friday, The Hindu reported.

He was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30. On May 23, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda issued a warning to Prajwal, his grandson, asking him to return to India and face legal actions in connection with the allegations against him.

On the same day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “prompt and necessary” action to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport in view of the investigation against the Hassan MP.

On May 7, the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, issued a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna.

The Blue Corner Notice is an alert issued by the intergovernmental organisation to law enforcement agencies worldwide “to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation”.

