Delhi minister Atishi was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after her health deteriorated during a hunger strike over the water crisis in the national capital, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said.

Atishi, who holds the water portfolio in the Delhi government, has been demanding that Haryana release Delhi’s “rightful share” of water. Her hunger strike entered the fifth day on Tuesday.

Singh said that doctors had insisted that Atishi should be hospitalised as her health was worsening.

“Her lowest sugar level was 36,” the Aam Aadmi Party MP said. “Doctors suggested that she had to be admitted immediately otherwise she might lose her life.”

Singh said that Atishi was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Lok Nayak Hospital early on Tuesday morning. “She is still in the ICU [intensive care unit],” he said.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Delhi with its rightful share of water from Haryana. “The indefinite hunger strike is being stopped but we will raise our voice in Parliament,” he said.

On Monday, Atishi claimed that for the past three weeks, Haryana has reduced water supply to the national capital by 100 million gallons per day. She added that 100 million gallons, which amounts to 46 crore litres of water, can be used by 28 lakh people in Delhi.

Atishi said that her health was suffering because of the hunger strike, but asserted that she would continue the protest as long as the “thirst of these 28 lakh people is not quenched”.

For several weeks, Delhi has been facing a water crisis amid record high temperatures and a heatwave. The maximum temperature had risen to 50 degree Celsius at some places earlier this month. The extreme heat has led to an increase in the demand for potable water, with several neighbourhoods reporting frequent water cuts.

On Sunday, a delegation of leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who said he took up the matter with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Saxena said Saini assured him that he would look into whether his state could provide extra water to Delhi.

Saxena had on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party of trying to use the water crisis in the national capital as an opportunity to blame neighbouring states.