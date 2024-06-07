The National People’s Party will support to the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Arunachal Pradesh led by Pema Khandu, PTI reported on Friday, citing an unidentified senior party leader.

On Sunday, the BJP won 46 out of 60 Assembly seats in the North East state while the National People’s Party won five constituencies. Three seats went to the Nationalist Congress Party faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, three to independent candidates, two to the People’s Party of Arunachal and one to the Congress.

The National People’s Party is led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and is an ally of the North East Democratic Alliance, which was formed in 2016 as a coalition of the BJP with regional parties in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim.

National People’s Party Arunachal Pradesh unit chief Thangwang Wangham, who won the Longding-Pumao Assembly seat, said, “We have regional aspirations with a national outlook and will always work for the welfare of the people and development of the state.”

Wangham added that his party would focus on matters of youth employment, healthcare, education and combating drug addiction. “We will work for a drug-free society and will reach the addicts to make them aware of the ill effects of narcotics,” he said. “Addicts should be given a second chance to lead a normal life.”

Ten BJP candidates including Khandu had been elected unopposed to the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on March 30, before the state went to the polls. In five of these constituencies, Opposition parties did not field any candidates. In the other five seats, Opposition parties’ candidates had withdrawn their nominations by March 30, the last day to do so.

Polling for Arunachal Pradesh’s remaining 50 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats was held on April 19.