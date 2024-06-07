The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha before a Delhi court in the liquor policy case, PTI reported.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja posted the case for hearing on July 6, when she is likely to decide on whether to take cognisance of the chargesheet. The court extended Kavitha’s judicial custody till June 21.

Kavitha is alleged to be a part of a so-called South Group that paid Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leaders in exchange for favours related to the policy through businessman Vijay Nair.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is investigating allegations of money-laundering linked to the case, arrested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader in Hyderabad on March 15. She was later remanded to judicial custody, after which the CBI also arrested her on April 11.

Kavitha, now in judicial custody in both cases, is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Kavitha, among others, conspired with senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia, to secure favours in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor excise policy of the national capital.

The two central agencies have alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government modified Delhi’s now-scrapped liquor excise policy by increasing the commission for wholesalers from 5% to 12%. This allegedly facilitated the receipt of bribes from wholesalers who had a substantial market share and turnover.