A Bengaluru court on Monday sent former Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody until June 24 on charges of rape of multiple women, Live Law reported.

The 42nd additional city civil and sessions judge issued the order after the Karnataka Police’s special investigation team probing the case did not seek Revanna’s further custody.

The former MP from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency was arrested on May 31 after he returned to Bengaluru from Germany, where he had fled on April 26.

After his arrest, Prajwal Revenna was sent to police custody until June 6, which was later extended to June 10.

Soon after he had left for Germany, Revanna and his father, former state minister HD Revanna, were booked by the Karnataka Police for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation . The first information report was based on a complaint by a woman who had worked in the Revanna household for three-and-a-half years.

This came shortly after videos of alleged sexual assault against several women, allegedly recorded by Prajwal Revanna himself, surfaced ahead of the polling. So far, three women have filed complaints of sexual assault against Prajwal Revanna.

On May 18, an arrest warrant was issued against Prajwal Revanna. His anticipatory bail application was rejected by a special court for elected representatives on May 30.

Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the Janata Dal (Secular) on April 30. On May 23, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda issued a warning to Prajwal, his grandson, asking him to return to India and face legal action in connection with the allegations against him.

