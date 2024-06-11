The police on Tuesday arrested Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and nine others in connection with a murder case, The Indian Express reported.

On June 9, the body of a man was recovered from a drain in the Summanahalli area of Bengaluru. The police identified the man as Renukaswamy. The 33-year-old man was a native of Chitradurga.

Renukaswamy was allegedly sending abusive messages and comments to Thoogudeepa’s wife, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda told the newspaper. Thoogudeepa’s wife, Pavithra Gowda, has also been detained in connection with the case, reported India Today.

“Technical investigations and the CCTV footage helped to crack the case,” said Dayananda.

Thoogudeepa was arrested from his farmhouse in Mysuru.

Three persons had initially surrendered in the case, stating that they killed Renukaswamy due to financial matters, reported The Hindu. However, further investigation led the police to Thoogudeepa.

Reacting to the actor’s arrest, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that only investigation would show why the actor’s name has come up in the case.

“It is said that the first few arrested might have revealed his name,” the minister was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. “We cannot tell anything about his role now.”