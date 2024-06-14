The 18th Lok Sabha will elect its speaker on June 26, reported PTI.

Notices for motions in support of potential candidates can be submitted by MPs till noon on June 25, the secretariat of the Lower House of Parliament said on Thursday, PTI reported.

The motion has to be seconded by a third member and accompanied by the consent of the candidate that he or she is willing to serve as speaker of the Lok Sabha if elected.

The term of the 17th Lok Sabha ended on June 5.

On June 4, the Election Commission declared the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 240 Lok Sabha seats in the general election, a significant dip from its tally of 303 seats in 2019. As it fell short of the majority mark of 272 seats, it had to depend on its coalition partners in the National Democratic Alliance to form the government.

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said on Friday that the party will support the person nominated by the BJP, reported ANI.

The Opposition INDIA bloc led by Congress collectively has 232 seats in the Lower House.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 and end on July 3.

The oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs will take place on the first two days of the session.

On June 27, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of both houses of parliament.