The Delhi High Court on Friday halted the bail order granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in liquor policy case by a trial court as it allowed an urgent hearing of a plea by the Enforcement Directorate, reported Bar and Bench.

A vacation bench of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja directed that the order should not be given effect till the High Court heard the matter.

Vacation Judge Nyay Bindu of Rouse Avenue Courts had granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party chief on Thursday.

After the order was pronounced, the Enforcement Directorate requested the court to give it 48 hours to sign the bail bond and challenge the bail before the appellate court. The judge, however, refused to stay the order.

The court ordered the bail bond to be produced before the duty judge on Friday.

On Friday, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, told the court that he was not given ample opportunity to oppose the bail plea in the trial court, reported Bar and Bench.

“My prayer for stay on the bail order wasn’t even considered,” Raju said. “I am demanding that the order be stayed and the matter be heard as soon as possible. We were denied the full opportunity to argue the case. I am making allegations with full seriousness.”

Raju also said that the trial court passed the judgement even though the bail order was not provided at the time, reported Live Law. “The order has not yet been uploaded,” he said. “Conditions not known.”

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the central agency’s plea.

“There are ten Supreme Court judgements that cancellation of bail is radically different from grant of bail,” he told the court.

Senior Advocate Vikram Chaudhari, also appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party chief, told the court that the the central agency should gracefully accept the court order, reported Live Law.

“This is astonishing,” Chaudhari said. “They can’t accept something with grace. This is the problem with ED.”

The bail order, uploaded on Friday, said that the Enforcement Directorate was silent on certain issues raised by Kejriwal, including that of not naming him in the original first information report by the central agency, reported Live Law.

“If an accused has underwent the atrocities of the system till his innocence is realised, then he could never be able to conceive that ‘justice’ has actually been done in his favour,” the bail order noted.