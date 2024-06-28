The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Monday amid the Opposition’s demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test and other competitive entrance exams.

When the Parliament session began on Friday morning, Congress MP KC Venugopal submitted an adjournment motion seeking to discuss alleged paper leaks and other irregularities in two of India’s largest competitive exams, reported NDTV.

These are the NEET-UG Test, for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, for the post of assistant professor in universities and colleges.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said: “We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of the Opposition and government, that we consider this an important issue.”

The MP from Rae Bareli said that the Opposition was asking for a concerted discussion on the topic out of respect for students.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, said that he could not allow the discussion.

This was on the grounds that the House was about to take up a discussion on the motion of thanks for President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

“During president’s speech debate, you can raise any issue and I will request the government to reply to the issues raised by you,” said Birla to the Opposition MPs, reported Hindustan Times.

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Gandhi reiterated that the government and Opposition should jointly “send message to the youth”.

The Congress later alleged that Gandhi’s microphone was muted when he tried to bring up the matter in Parliament.

“While on one hand, Narendra Modi is not saying anything on NEET, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is raising the voice of the youth in the House,” the party wrote on social media. “But, on such a serious issue, a conspiracy is being hatched to suppress the voice of the youth by doing cheap acts like switching off the mic.”

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu in her address to a joint sitting of Parliament said that the Union government was fully committed to investigating the incidents of paper leaks and ensuring that those found guilty are punished.

जहां एक ओर नरेंद्र मोदी NEET पर कुछ नहीं बोल रहे, उस वक्त विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी जी युवाओं की आवाज़ सदन में उठा रहे है.



लेकिन...



ऐसे गंभीर मुद्दे पर माइक बंद करने जैसी ओछी हरकत करके युवाओं की आवाज़ को दबाने की साजिश की जा रही है. pic.twitter.com/NhJnZZVM66 — Congress (@INCIndia) June 28, 2024

In Rajya Sabha

In the Upper House of Parliament, Chairperson and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he had received 22 notices under Rule 267, seeking a discussion on the NEET controversy, but was “constrained not to accept” them, reported The Indian Express.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook says that “MPs can submit a written notice to suspend all listed business in the House and discuss an issue of importance that the country is facing”.

“The discussion on the motion of thanks on the Honourable President’s address will be initiated in the House today,” said Dhankar. “All honourable members will have ample, adequate opportunity to put forth their views on the matter.”

As Opposition leaders voiced their objections, the Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till 12 pm.

When the House reconvened, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said that the “government has taken the right decision by starting a CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] inquiry” in the NEET issue.

The House was adjourned again till 2 pm and then till 2.30 pm. When the proceedings resumed, Dhankar criticised the Opposition for creating a ruckus. The discussion on the president’s address continued, reported The Hindu.

Tamil Nadu passes resolution against NEET

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution urging the Centre to “immediately approve of Tamil Nadu’s NEET exemption bill” and “make necessary amendments to the National Medical Commission Act” to scrap the exam at the national level, reported The Hindu.

The Centre, meanwhile, has sought suggestions from students and parents to reform the National Testing Agency.

The National Testing Agency has been in the middle of a row concerning alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET-UG exam and the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test.

Other entrance examinations were also deferred in light of the allegations.

“The committee is seeking suggestions, views, and ideas from stakeholders, particularly students and parents, from June 27 to July 7, 2024,” said the Union Ministry of Education in a statement.

The results of the NEET-UG examination were announced on June 4. Subsequently, several aspirants alleged that an inflation of marks had led to 67 candidates securing the top rank, including six from the same examination centre.

Reports also alleged that at some centres, the question paper was leaked before the examination.

On Saturday, the Centre had set up a high-level expert committee “to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency”.

