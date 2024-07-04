The stampede that killed 121 persons at a religious gathering of preacher Narayan Saakar Hari in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Tuesday was caused by “anti-social elements” , his advocate has claimed, PTI reported.

The first information report and a report by a local sub-divisional magistrate said that the stampede took place when several followers of Hari, popularly known as Bhole Baba, rushed towards him when he was leaving the venue, to get a closer glimpse and collect his “charan raj”, or the soil around his feet.

Hari’s lawyer AP Singh rejected this.

“Some anti-social elements hatched a conspiracy,” Singh told PTI on Wednesday. “When Narayan Saakar Hari left the venue, his vehicles left, our volunteers and followers failed to understand what was happening due to the conspiracy. This was done as per a plan and should be investigated.”

The lawyer said that the preacher never allows followers to touch his feet.

“The mention of the ‘charan raj’ is also false,” Singh claimed. “There is no video or picture of such an act.”

A crowd of about 2.5 lakh persons from several districts and nearby states had gathered at the Fulrai village in the Sikandrarau tehsil of Hathras, according to the first information report.

The police have booked the organisers of the religious event. However, the first information does not name Hari, who is currently said to be missing.

Hari has demanded an investigation into the matter and is ready to cooperate with the state administration and police probing the stampede, Singh said.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that a judicial inquiry headed by a retired High Court judge will be conducted into the tragedy.

Adityanath said that the Centre and the state government together are giving Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the dead and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.

The state will also provide education to the children of those who died in the accident under the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Balseva Yojana, he said.