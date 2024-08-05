The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government is preparing to put a lock on digital media, social media, over-the-top platforms and individuals by introducing the proposed 2023 Broadcasting Services Regulation Bill, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Monday.

The bill, which aims to replace the 1995 Cable Television Networks Act and create a consolidated legal framework for the broadcasting sector in India, was made public for stakeholder and public comments on November 10, 2023.

A subsequent version has also been provided confidentially to select stakeholders, according to reports.

Experts have voiced concerns about the draft bill, including the potential for censorship of over-the-top platforms, the regulation of social media accounts and content creators as digital news broadcasters, erosion of the independence of digital media and the lack of clarity with regard to regulation.

On Monday, Vadra said that civil liberties and freedom of the press were the “great legacy of our martyrs and freedom fighters”.

"हमें सबसे पहले स्वतंत्र अभिव्यक्ति और संगठन के अधिकार को हासिल करना चाहिए और इन अधिकारों की रक्षा जान देकर भी करनी चाहिए।"

- महात्मा गांधी (यंग इंडिया, 1922)



"प्रेस की आजादी का मतलब यह नहीं होता कि जो चीजें हम छपी हुई देखना चाहें, सिर्फ उन्हीं की अनुमति दें, इस तरह की आजादी से… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 5, 2024

In a post on X, the Congress leader said that no government could ever think of crushing the freedom given to citizens.

“Today, on one hand, the entire media has been turned into a government mouthpiece by the power of the government,” Vadra said. “On the other hand, the BJP government is preparing to put a lock on the mouths of digital media, social media, OTT [over-the-top] platforms and even those who write and speak in their private capacity by bringing the Broadcast Bill.”

Calling the proposed legislation “completely unacceptable”, the Congress leader said that the country would not tolerate such acts.

On Friday, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that the proposed bill posed a direct threat to freedom of speech and independent media, adding that it would enable “excessive surveillance” online. He urged citizens to raise their voice against the “government’s tyranny”.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said that the bill was still in its drafting stage, The Telegraph reported.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said that the stakeholders’ consultation was underway.