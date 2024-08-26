Seven central jail officials in Bengaluru were suspended on Monday for allegedly giving preferential custodial treatment to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, reported The Hindu.

The matter came to light after a photograph showing the actor sitting on a prison lawn with a coffee mug in the company of two other inmates was widely shared on social media.

A video call allegedly made by the actor from the prison was also shared widely, prompting the Prisons and Correctional Services Department to launch an investigation.

The actor and 16 of his associates are in prison for the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara announced the suspension of the seven officials on Monday.

“Senior officers went to the prison on Sunday August 25 night and conducted a probe till 1 am,” Parameshwara said reported The Hindu. “The inquiry found that prison officials did provide some special facilities to actor Darshan. These officials, that the inquiry found to be in the wrong, have been suspended.”

The incident sparked widespread criticism over the alleged preferential treatment given to the actor.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also ordered the Prisons and Correctional Services Department to shift Thoogudeepa and his co-accused persons to different prisons in Karnataka, reported The Hindu.

Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan has been asked to visit Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and submit an inquiry report to the chief minister.

Case against Darshan Thoogudeepa

On June 11, Thoogudeepa was arrested for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy was allegedly sending abusive messages and comments to Thoogudeepa’s wife, Pavithra Gowda. On June 9, the body of the man was recovered from a drain in the Summanahalli area of Bengaluru.

Renukaswamy’s father, Kashinath S Shivanagowdru, has sought a thorough investigation of the alleged murder.

“With such things, there is a feeling that a CBI [Central Bureau of Investigation] probe should happen,” NDTV quoted him as saying. “Looking at the picture, I’m surprised to see him [Thoogudeepa] with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We doubt whether he is in jail or not.”

He added that the actor should be treated like any other prisoner.