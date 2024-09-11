A Border Security Force member was injured in the early hours of Wednesday when Pakistani troops fired at Indian positions along the border in Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

Around 2.35 am, there was “an incident of unprovoked firing in [the] Akhnoor area from across the border, which was befittingly responded by the BSF”, the Hindustan Times reported, quoting a Border Security Force statement.

Troops are on high alert and are closely monitoring the International Border and the Line of Control, the Border Security Force said.

In February 2021, India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control after discussions between the director generals of military operations of the two countries. The two countries reaffirmed a committment made during the 2003 ceasefire agreement and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”.

However, India accused Pakistan of violating the agreement at least four times in 2023. On November 9, a Border Security Force member was killed in firing by Pakistan along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector. This was the first such fatality in more than three years.