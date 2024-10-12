Two Agniveers were killed during a field firing exercise in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, the Indian Army said on Friday.

A court of inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident during field firing, the Army said.

The Agniveers were identified as 20-year-old Gunner Gohil Vishvarajsinh and 21-year-old Gunner Saikat from the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad. They died during the firing exercise at the Deolali Field Firing Ranges in Nashik.

A team of Agniveers was firing a field gun when one of the shells exploded , PTI quoted an unidentified Army official as saying. The two Agniveers sustained injuries and were taken to the military hospital in Deolali, where they were declared dead.

A case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar and investigations are on, PTI reported quoting the officer.

The Army expressed its condolences and said that it “stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief”.