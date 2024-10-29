The mother of a 10-year-old preacher named Abhinav Arora, popularly known as Bal Sant Baba, has moved a Mathura court seeking registration of a criminal case against seven “anti-Hindu” YouTubers for allegedly defaming the minor and promoting hate against his religious practices, Bar and Bench reported on Monday.

In her complaint, the mother accused the YouTubers of uploading videos that were “maliciously designed” to mock Arora’s religious beliefs and violate his privacy.

“The actions of the accused persons have caused immense emotional suffering for the complainant’s minor child, especially considering that the complainant’s minor child is only 10 years old,” the petition said, according to Bar and Bench.

It added that the minor was “unable to freely practice his religion or live his daily life without the fear of being harassed or insulted physically or online”. The conduct of the YouTubers forced the “present complainant to the stage of absolute collapse and family suicide", the petition claimed.

The complaint also claimed that the seven YouTubers were “anti-Hindu” elements who were gaining money by uploading content that was against the minor. It claimed that the contents of their videos were crafted to promote hate against Hinduism and “pollute” the minds of its followers.

Along with being defamatory, the actions of those accused amounted to a calculated attempt to disrupt religious harmony and incite hatred, the petition claimed.

The mother sought directions from the court for the registration of a first information report for multiple offences, including criminal conspiracy, outraging religious feelings, cheating, criminal defamation, criminal intimidation and extortion.

She also said that she had first approached the police in the matter. However, she added that no action was taken against the YouTubers, according to Bar and Bench.

Mother claims threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

On Monday, the mother also claimed that Arora had received a life threat from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's group, ANI reported.

The 10-year-old preacher had done nothing “other than devotion”, she added.

The mother said that she had received a message from Bishnoi’s group on Monday with a threat claiming that her son would be killed. “Last night, we got a call that I missed,” she told ANI. “We received a message from the same number today that they would kill [her son].”

Bishnoi, a gangster from Punjab, is now in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail. He has been linked to multiple crimes, including the Canadian government’s allegations that agents of the Indian government were working with his gang to plan and execute violence in North America.