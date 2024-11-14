The Mizo National Front, Mizoram’s Opposition party, on Wednesday accused the Central Reserve Police Force of “exhibiting bias” in the “extrajudicial killings” of 10 suspected Kuki militants in a gunfight in Manipur’s Jiribam district.

The 10 persons were killed on Monday in a gunfight that began after a Central Reserve Police Force was attacked by suspected militants, according to the police.

However, the Hmar Students’ Association, a group representing the Hmar community, said that the 10 persons were “brutally ambushed, captured, huddled together and murdered by combined forces of the CRPF and the Manipur Police under the influence of Meitei militants”.

“We denounce the CRPF’s actions, and their discriminatory behaviour against Mizo tribes deeply grieves us,” said the Mizo National Front on Wednesday.

The Opposition party stated that the Central Reserve Police Force’s alleged actions “risk exacerbating the fragile situation in Manipur and undermining the CRPF’s credibility as peacekeepers”.

The Kukis share close ethnic ties with the Mizos and consider themselves part of a “greater Zo family”. In Mizoram, the Zos are the single-largest ethnic group. In the run-up to state Assembly elections in December, the Mizo National Front had projected itself as a Zo nationalist party.

In the statement, the party also commended the Young Mizo Association, the apex body of the Mizo civil society groups, for hosting a reception ceremony in Aizawl to pay tribute to the suspected Kuki militants.

On Wednesday, the association condemned the killings and adopted a resolution demanding an inquiry into the matter by the Union government. They also demanded that the families of the 10 persons be financially compensated and that the civil unrest in Manipur be resolved as soon as possible.

The Hmar Students’ Association had earlier said that the 10 persons were “village volunteers”.

The term “village volunteers” has been used for armed civilians guarding villages since the ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023. At least 237 persons have died and more than 59,000 persons displaced since the violence began.

Call to unify

Meanwhile, the Zo Reunification Organisation, a civil society group that had been spearheading the demand for a separate homeland for the Zo people, said it was time for the “Zofate across the globe to unite”, reported The Times of India.

Quoting a press release, the newspaper reported that the organisation condemned the killing of a woman, identified as Zosangkim, by suspected Meitei militants in Zairon Hmar village of Jiribam district.

Zosangkim was allegedly burned alive by members of the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, an Assam Rifles official told Scroll.

“Ethnic Mizos in different parts of the world as well as within India are facing serious problems at present,” said the organisation. It called for the “Zofate” to unite, saying they “belong to the same stock, blood, and ancestry”.

Also read: ‘If we are reunified, our people will be safe’: Manipur clashes reignite demand for Zo homeland