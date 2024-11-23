The counting of votes for the bye-elections to 46 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states will begin at 8 am on Saturday.

Voting for the bye-polls in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and 31 Assembly seats occurred on November 13 . Voting for the remaining 15 Assembly constituencies and the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra was held on November 20 .

In most cases, the bye-elections had to be conducted as the seats fell vacant when their MLAs were elected as MPs in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Bye-election results for two seats in Sikkim – Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang – have already been declared. Sikkim Krantikari Morcha candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were on October 30 elected unopposed to the Assembly after the opposing candidates withdrew their nominations.

Lok Sabha bye-elections

In Kerala, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut by contesting from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from both Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli and Wayanad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, he could only retain one of the seats according to the provisions of the Representation of People Act.

Vadra contested against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Navya Haridas and the Communist Party of India candidate Sathyan Mokeri.

Voter turnout during the bye-polls in Wayanad was 64.72%, which was a drop of 9.15 percentage points from the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. This was the lowest turnout in the constituency since its formation in 2009, The Hindu reported.

The constituency also recorded a higher turnout of 80.37% in the 2019 elections. Gandhi had won that year with a margin of 4.31 lakh votes.

In Nanded, polling for the Lok Sabha seat was necessitated due to the death of the sitting MP and Congress leader Vasantrao Chavan. His son, Ravindra Chavan, contested against the BJP’s Santuk Hambarde.

A voter turnout of 67.81% was recorded during the bye-elections for the seat, marking a 7% increase compared to the general elections earlier this year.

46 Assembly seats across 13 states

Assembly bye-polls were also held for nine seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Rajasthan, six in West Bengal, five in Assam, four each in Punjab and Bihar, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Meghalaya.

In Uttar Pradesh, polling was held for the Katehari, Karhal, Meerapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur and Kundarki Assembly seats.

Bye-elections were held in the nine seats as the MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha. However, in the Sisamau constituency in the Kanpur Urban district, bye-polls were held as the sitting MLA, Irfan Solanki, was disqualified after being convicted in an arson case.

The contest in the state is being viewed as the first significant clash between the ruling BJP and the Opposition INDIA bloc, which includes the Samajwadi Party and Congress, since the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

In the general elections, the Samajwadi Party and Congress alliance won 43 of the 80 seats in the state. While the Samajwadi Party emerged as the single-largest party in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, the Congress won six seats.

The BJP won 33 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, down from the 62 parliamentary seats it had won there in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The Hindutva party’s vote share in Uttar Pradesh also fell to 41.3% from the all-time high of 49.9% in 2019.

This time, the Congress decided not to contest the bye-polls in Uttar Pradesh, choosing to support the Samajwadi Party instead.

Karnataka also witnessed a heated battle in the bye-polls for the Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna Assembly seats, with the ruling Congress facing off against the BJP-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance.

In West Bengal, bye-polls were held in six Assembly segments: Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra.

Five of these constituencies are located in the Trinamool Congress stronghold of south Bengal, while Madarihat remains a BJP stronghold in the northern part of the state. The bye-polls were held after the incumbent MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha.

For the first time since 2021, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Front and the Congress contested the bye-polls separately.