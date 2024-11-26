The Uttar Pradesh Police have accused Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq of inciting a mob for political gain in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which led to violent clashes on Sunday that left five dead, according to India Today.

The police have claimed in a first information report that Barq visited the Shahi Jama Masjid days before the incident without permission, offered prayers and delivered provocative speeches.

Also named in the case is Suhail Iqbal, son of Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mahmood, who allegedly encouraged the crowd, saying, “Ziaur Rahman Warq is with us... we will not let anything happen to you; fulfil your intentions.”

The FIR lists Barq as “Accused No. 1” and Iqbal as “Accused No. 2”, along with six others and 700 to 800 unidentified individuals. The police have alleged that the mob, armed with deadly weapons, attacked officers to disrupt a court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid.

According to the police, members of the mob snatched police weapons, destroyed CCTV cameras and targeted officers, ostensibly with intent to kill. Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary was shot in the leg during the violence, the FIR said.

In another FIR, the police alleged that individuals from the crowd, identified by name, looted pistols, tear gas shells and magazines from security personnel who were attacked with batons, hockey sticks and stones. The mob reportedly fired continuously at police to prevent the mosque from being surveyed.

Barq denied the allegations, stating he was in Bengaluru at the time of the clashes. “I was not even in the state, let alone Sambhal,” he said. “This is a conspiracy by the police and administration.”

Barq had earlier criticised the survey, stating that the Jama Masjid is a historic site. “The Supreme Court had ruled that religious places as they existed in 1947 must remain unchanged as per the Places of Worship Act, 1991,” he said.

The violence erupted on Sunday morning when a court-appointed team arrived to conduct a survey of the mosque. The survey stems from a claim that the Shahi Jama Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur after demolishing an ancient temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violence.

On Sunday, the administration in Sambhal prohibited outsiders, social organisations and public representatives from entering the district without prior approval. The authorities also barred residents from storing stones , soda bottles or any flammable or explosive materials on rooftops.

Due to the precarious law and order situation, the authorities also ordered the suspension of internet services in Sambhal for 24 hours. Schools and colleges were closed on Monday for students up to Class 12.

Despite the violence, Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Chand Raghav completed the survey, which was documented in photos and on video. The survey is to be presented before a local court on Friday.