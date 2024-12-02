The Supreme Court on Monday expressed surprise about V Senthil Balaji’s re-appointment as a Tamil Nadu minister after he was granted bail in a money-laundering case related to a cash-for-jobs scam, Live Law reported.

The court also said it would examine whether the witnesses in the case, who are meant to depose against Balaji, were under any sort of pressure.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing a petition seeking that the court’s September 26 judgement granting bail to Balaji be recalled. The petitioners argued that witnesses in the case might be facing intimidation because Balaji had become a minister after being released.

“We grant bail and the next day you go and become a minister!” Live Law quoted Oka as saying. “Anybody will be bound to be under the impression that now with your position as a senior Cabinet minister witnesses will be under pressure. What is this going on?”

Balaji was reinstated as a minister in the state Cabinet on September 29, three days after he was granted bail. The Enforcement Directorate arrested him in June 2023 for allegedly conspiring with transport corporation officials to appoint candidates recommended by his aides in exchange for money.

Balaji allegedly laundered the proceeds of the crime in violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Before his arrest, Balaji was the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise. He was a minister without a portfolio after his arrest until he resigned in February.

The bench said on Monday that it would not recall the judgement granting bail to Balaji as it had benefitted several other persons in the case.

It said: “…the apprehension is that considering the seriousness of allegations against the second respondent [Balaji] in the predicate offences, the witnesses may not be in the frame of mind to depose against the second respondent who is holding the position of Cabinet minister”.

The matter will be heard next on December 13.