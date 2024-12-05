The Centre on Tuesday granted an inquiry commission investigating the ethnic violence in Manipur a fresh extension till May 20, 2025 to submit its findings.

The Commission of Inquiry – set up on June 4, 2023 – is headed by former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, Ajai Lamba with retired Indian Administrative Service officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and retired Indian Police Service officer Aloka Prabhakar as members.

The panel was initially directed to submit its report within six months. However, in September this year, the Union home ministry extended the deadline till November 20.

Judicial Inquiry Commission to look into the causes and associated factors of Manipur crisis and incidents happened on 3rd May, 2023 and afterwards gets fresh date to submit the report. Now report to be filed by 20th May 2025. pic.twitter.com/oE0eTPB0kk — Ankur Sharma (@AnkurSharma__) December 4, 2024

The commission was directed to look into the causes and extent of violence in the state that broke out on May 3, 2023. At least 258 persons have been killed and more than 59,000 persons have been displaced due to clashes between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo-Hmars communities since then.

The commission was asked to investigate the sequence of events and look into whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of any authorities or individuals.

The commission has received around 11,000 affidavits and is in the process of collecting evidence. The last date to submit the affidavits was January 24, The Hindu reported.

Also read: