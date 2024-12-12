Prohibitory orders were imposed in Maharashtra’s Parbhani on Wednesday after violence erupted during a protest against the alleged vandalism of a replica of the Indian Constitution, reported PTI.

The police have so far detained nearly 50 persons in connection with the violence, according to The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, a glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution installed near a statue of BR Ambedkar outside the Parbhani railway station was found to have been damaged.

Ambedkar was one of the architects of the Constitution and a leading figure in the movement for Dalit empowerment.

Residents of the area have accused a man identified as Sopan Pawar of damaging the replica, Inspector General Shahaji Umap was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Pawar was beaten by residents and handed over to the police on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ambedkarite activists called for a bandh to protest the alleged vandalism.

According to the police, nearly 400 protestors, led by Republican Sena Vice President Vijay Wakode, had arrived at the collector’s office to submit a memorandum demanding the “death penalty for the accused”, reported The Indian Express.

The situation turned violent around 1 pm, when protestors started throwing stones. They also vandalised the office of the district collector and damaged two four-wheelers and nearly 16 two-wheelers.

The police fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd as the protest turned violent.

Following this, the authorities banned the gathering of five or more people and a company of the State Reserve Police Force was deployed to maintain law and order, an unidentified senior official was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We have registered a first information report on charges of rioting and obstructing public servants from performing their duties,” said Umap. “We have also added sections of the Criminal Amendment Act related to damage to public property.”

Among those who have been named in the FIR are Anandraj Ambedkar, president of Republican Sena and grandson of BR Ambedkar, Wakode and Ravindra Sonkamble, former Mayor of Parbhani, The Indian Express quoted Umap as saying.

Ramdas Athawale, union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, has called for an investigation into the matter.

“The incident has hurt the sentiments of Ambedkarites,” he said. “It is a serious offence which has to be addressed immediately.”

He, however, urged the residents of Parbhani to desist from violence and maintain communal harmony.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar called the violence unfortunate.

“We don’t rule out a political angle in the incident,” he said. “The state government should deal with the incident firmly and take necessary action against those who have orchestrated the incident.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar blamed the initial “lax approach” of the government and local administration for the violence.