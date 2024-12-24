A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly has summoned All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi after a plea alleged that the Lok Sabha MP had violated the Constitution by shouting a pro-Palestine slogan in Parliament, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Lawyer Virendra Gupta, who filed the petition, alleged that Owaisi had violated constitutional and legal beliefs by shouting the slogan while taking oath in the Lower House of Parliament in June.

Gupta told reporters that a petition he filed in an MP/MLA court in July was rejected. He filed a revision petition in the district judge’s court, which directed Owaisi to appear before it on January 7.

The lawyer claimed that he was hurt by the slogan Owaisi had shouted.

Owaisi took oath as the Hyderabad MP in the 18th Lok Sabha on June 25. The legislator had concluded his oath by saying “Jai Palestine” amid Israel’s war on the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza.

He has represented the Hyderabad seat since 2004.

On June 27, unknown miscreants had vandalised Owaisi’s home in Delhi and pasted pro-Israel posters at the entry gate and on a wall of the house.

The posters included slogans: “I stand with Israel” and “Owaisi should be suspended”.