The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of human metapneumovirus, or HMPV, in Karnataka, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

The development comes amid reports of a surge in HMPV cases in China, particularly among children.

Both cases in Karnataka were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens as part of the medical research organisation’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses in the country, the ministry stated.

HMPV is a viral infection that causes flu or cold-like symptoms. However, the infection can lead to more serious complications like bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly among the elderly, young children and those with a weakened immune system.

The disease belongs to the same family as the respiratory syncytial virus and was first identified in the Netherlands in 2001. Its outbreaks tend to occur during colder months.

Among the patients identified is a three-month-old female infant, who was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru with a history of bronchopneumonia. “She has been since discharged,” said the ministry.

The other case was detected in an eight-month-old male infant, who tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to the same hospital. He too had a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is now recovering.

“It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel,” the ministry said.

In China, where HMPV cases have spiked in recent days, authorities have urged citizens to take precautions. They have also pushed back against claims of hospitals being overwhelmed and fears of another Covid-like pandemic.

“Respiratory infections tend to peak during the winter season,” The Guardian quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning as saying on Friday. “The diseases appear to be less severe and spread with a smaller scale compared to the previous year.”

On Monday, the Indian health ministry noted that HMPV was already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with the virus had been reported in various countries.

“Furthermore, based on current data from ICMR [Indian Council of Medical Research] and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme network, there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases in the country,” it added.

The ministry said it was monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels.

Karnataka Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Harsh Gupta said that HMPV was usually detected in children under the age of 11, The Hindu reported.

“This may not be the first case as monitoring was not being done earlier,” he said. “However, there is no need to panic as HMPV is like any other respiratory virus, which causes a common cold and flu-like symptoms during winter, especially among the younger and older age groups.”

State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the strain of the virus detected in the two cases in the state was not yet known. There is no data available so far on the strain detected in China, he added.

“It is an existing virus and there is no need to panic,” he was quoted as saying by The Hindu. “I am reviewing the situation and have called a meeting in the afternoon. We have to discuss if this is really a public health concern that can lead to a pandemic-like situation.”