The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday summoned Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Nural Islam and conveyed that India had followed all protocols and agreements between New Delhi and Dhaka regarding “security measures at the border”.

This came a day after the Bangladeshi foreign ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to discuss concerns about border tensions.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Mohammed Jashim Uddin said that his country had “deep concern” about recent activities of India’s Border Security Force along the border between the two countries. Hours earlier, Bangladesh accused India of trying to construct fences along the border at five places in violation of a bilateral agreement.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated: “It was conveyed that with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.”

The ministry stated that it reiterated to Islam its commitment to ensuring a “crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking”.

“Barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences are measures for securing the border,” it said.

New Delhi also told the Bangladeshi envoy that it expects all earlier understandings will be implemented by the neighbouring country and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes, stated the Ministry of External Affairs.

On Sunday, the Bangladeshi foreign secretary said that “unauthorised attempt to construct barbed wire fencing” and the related operational actions by the Border Security Force have caused tensions and disturbances along the border.

Referring to the recent killing of a Bangladeshi citizen allegedly due to firing by Indian forces, Jashim Uddin said that Dhaka strongly resented such acts and urged New Delhi to prevent them from recurring.

Diplomatic ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have been strained since former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 amid widespread, student-led protests against her Awami League government. She had been the prime minister of Bangladesh for 16 years.

Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus took over as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government on August 8.