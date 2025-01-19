The Mumbai Police on Sunday arrested a man who is suspected to have attacked and injured actor Saif Ali Khan at his home in Bandra, reported ANI.

Dixit Gedam, the deputy commissioner of police Zone 9 in Mumbai, was quoted as saying by the news agency that the suspect’s name is Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad. He was arrested from Thane West, near Mumbai.

“He is 30 years old,” said Gedam. “He entered the house with the intention of robbery. He will be produced in the court and custody will be demanded. Further investigation will take place later.”

An unidentified person had entered Khan’s home between 2 am and 2.30 am on Thursday and had an altercation with the actor’s domestic worker. When Khan tried to intervene , he was attacked with a knife. The domestic worker was also injured .

The suspect fled after the attack.

The actor was taken to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra at 3.30 am. He sustained three serious injuries on his neck, back and waist. Doctors later said he was out of danger.

A first information report was registered against the intruder at the Bandra police station. Gedam had said earlier that the intruder used a fire escape to enter the Khan’s home.

On Sunday, Gedam stated the police suspect Shehzad is a Bangladeshi national as he does not have valid Indian documents.

“After entering India illegally he changed his name,” said the police officials. “He was using Vijay Das as his current name. He came to Mumbai five to six months ago. He stayed in Mumbai for a few days and then in the vicinity of Mumbai. The accused used to work in a housekeeping agency.”

On Saturday, the Railway Protection Force had detained another person suspected to be involved in the case from Chhattisgarh’s Durg district. He was identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kanojia.

However, an unidentified senior police official later told The Indian Express that Kanojia “does not seem to be the accused”. A team had been sent to Chhattisgarh to verify the details, said the official.

The Mumbai Police on Friday detained an individual for questioning in connection with the case. However, he was released after five hours as the police determined he had no connection to the case, reported The Indian Express.