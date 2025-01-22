The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Wednesday declared Badhal in Rajouri district a containment zone after 17 persons died in the village under mysterious circumstances, reported The Hindu.

Since December 7, the village has seen four waves of deaths among the members of three related families. Of those who died, 13 were children.

A 24-year-old man identified as Aijaz Ahmad was hospitalised on Tuesday evening in critical condition, reported PTI.

Doctors had claimed that the deaths were caused by neurotoxins, but the causality is yet to be established despite extensive testing.

On Wednesday, the authorities divided Badhal into three containment zones – the first covering all families where deaths have occurred.

“The houses of these affected families shall be sealed and entry will be totally restricted for all individuals, including their family members, unless otherwise authorized by the designated officers/officials,” read the order issued by Additional District Magistrate (Rajouri) Rajeev Kumar Khajuria.

The second zone includes those homes whose residents were in close contact with those who died. They would be shifted to Government Medical College in Rajouri for monitoring.

The third zone covers all other households.

Officials will monitor all meals provided to families within the containment zones. Police personnel will also be deployed to ensure adherence to the protocols.

“All public and private gatherings are hereby prohibited within the jurisdiction of these containment zones, in order to prevent further spread of the infection,” read the order.

It added: “It is mandatory for affected families and their close contacts to consume only the food and water provided by the administration. Any other food items available in the households are strictly prohibited for consumption.”

The district authorities have ordered the immediate replacement of all food and water supplies and have confiscated all edible materials in the households that have seen deaths.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the village and assured residents that an investigation is underway.

“The Centre has also deputed a team which is collecting samples and doing their activities,” The Hindu quoted the chief minister as saying. “I want to assure all that the joint efforts of civil administration, police and the government of India will find out the answers to all questions about what had happened.”

CM @OmarAbdullah visited Badhaal village to offer condolences to the grieving families of 17 victims. He assured full support from the government and promised justice. A thorough investigation is underway, with an SIT and a central team working to uncover the cause of this… pic.twitter.com/pL4p425068 — Information & PR, J&K (@diprjk) January 21, 2025

The matter came to light after seven members of a family fell sick after a community meal on December 7. Five of them died.

A community meal had also been served in the village on December 2 as part of wedding festivities in the home of a resident named Fazal Hussain. Fazal and three of his children died days later.

On January 9, another community meal was served at Fazal’s home as the residents observed mourning. Several villagers had attended these gatherings, but the members of only three families fell ill and died.