Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the eastern town of Dibrugarh will be the state’s second capital and have a Legislative Assembly complex by 2027.

Sarma said that the foundation stone for the Assembly building is expected to be laid on January 25 next year, The Times of India reported. He added that an Assembly session will be held in Dibrugarh every year starting from 2027 to establish the town as a political hub.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader also announced that Tezpur in north-central Assam will have a Raj Bhavan and serve as the state’s cultural capital. The official residences of state governors is called a Raj Bhavan.

A mini secretariat and the chief secretary’s office will be built in southern Assam’s Silchar.

He also outlined plans to enhance infrastructure and develop the three towns into cities.

“I grew up in a generation where the threat of militancy ensured every Republic Day, Dibrugarh would go into lockdown,” the chief minister said on social media. “Today, the people of Assam brought the full thrust of Republic Day celebrations onto Dibrugarh.”

The decision to develop Dibrugarh, situated 478 km east of Guwahati, is part of a broader plan to decentralise administrative functions in the state and promote balanced development, The Times of India reported.

The chief minister stated that the plan “is backed by solid ground work to ensure Ease of Living and connectivity”. He also highlighted that he had recently laid the foundation stones for four flyovers in Dibrugarh worth Rs 377 crore and spanning 4.4 km.

Shillong was the capital of Assam during British rule. It remained the capital of the state until Meghalaya was formed in 1972. In 1973, Assam’s capital was officially shifted to the Dispur area of Guwahati.

Assam will head for Assembly polls in 2026.