The Election Commission said on Thursday that Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal did not give proof for his allegation that the Haryana government was poisoning water from the Yamuna river being supplied to Delhi.

The poll panel said that on a preliminary assessment, Kejriwal’s allegation amounted to promoting disharmony and enmity between groups “even by the most sober interpretation”. It gave him another opportunity to give a “specific and pointed reply” in support of his claims by 11 am on Friday.

The Election Commission had first written to Kejriwal seeking evidence for the claim on Tuesday, in response to a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in Haryana. In response, the Aam Aadmi Party convenor maintained on Wednesday that he did not break any laws, and that his statement was aimed at expressing concern about toxic raw water being supplied to Delhi.

“The verifiable fact remains that Delhi, as a lower riparian state, depends on raw water supplies from Haryana, an upper riparian state, for potable water,” Kejriwal said in a letter to the Election Commission. “The alleged statements were made in furtherance of an imperative public duty to highlight the severe toxicity and raw water received from Haryana, which presents and imminent and direct threat to public health.”

AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal submits his reply to ECI regarding his statements about Yamuna Water Contamination



Beseech and most humbly request EC to intervene on the major issue of availability of safe water and pass appropriate directions to the State of Haryana

However, the Election Commission on Thursday asked Kejriwal to explain what kind of poison was allegedly mixed by the Haryana government in the Yamuna river. It also asked him to state where the poison was detected, and which engineers of the Delhi Jal Board detected it.

On January 27, Kejriwal shared a video on social media of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleging a conspiracy by the BJP to poison the drinking water in Delhi.

On the next day, Atishi backed the AAP convenor’s claims by citing a purported letter from the chief executive officer of the Delhi Jal Board, which highlighted that while Delhi’s water treatment plants were designed to handle up to 1 parts per million of ammonia, the levels in the Yamuna water far exceeded the permissible limits.

However, the board later contradicted Kejriwal’s allegations, calling them “factually incorrect” and “misleading,” explaining that ammonia levels in the river naturally rise between October and February.

The BJP denied the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s allegations and accused him of trying to “spread fear and anarchy” among the residents of Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place on February 5. Votes will be counted on February 8.