Karnataka minister Mankal S Vaidya has warned that individuals allegedly involved in cow theft in Uttara Kannada district will be shot in public if such incidents continue, reported PTI.

Addressing reporters in Karwar on Monday, the minister for fisheries, ports and inland transport said he had instructed the police to act without leniency against those accused of cow theft.

“Cow theft has been happening for several years,” the minister claimed, according to PTI. “I have told the SP [superintendent of police] that this should stop and should not happen at any cost. It is wrong. We worship cows. We affectionately rear this animal. We grow up drinking its milk.”

The Congress leader added: “Arrests have been made [in some cases]…If such things continue…It may be wrong if I say this. I will ensure that they [alleged cow thieves] are shot on the road or at the circle.”

The minister’s comments came in response to public outrage about recent alleged incidents of animal torture in Karnataka, including the slaughter of a pregnant cow near Honnavar and reports of a cow’s udders being mutilated.

“We will work to protect those rearing cows, there is no need to fear,” Vaidya added.