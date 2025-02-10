Thirty-seven retired forest officials have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel Haryana’s proposed Aravalli Safari Park, warning that it would cause ecological destruction. In a letter dated February 6 and shared with the press on Monday, they called for urgent efforts to restore the Aravalli mountain range that runs from Delhi to Gujarat.

Announced in 2022, the 10,000-acre safari project in Gurugram and Nuh would feature enclosures for exotic animals and big cats. Environmentalists say it would displace locals, introduce non-native species and violate conservation laws. The letter noted that the site falls under the legal definition of “forest,” making such development “illegal.”

The officials said the park aims to boost tourism, not conservation, and warned of increased traffic, groundwater depletion and a construction boom in the eco-sensitive region.

The government plans to fund the project using compensation for deforestation in Great Nicobar, where a Rs 75,000-crore development project threatens indigenous communities and tropical forests. Experts have raised concerns about its environmental impact. Read on.

Can a safari park outside Delhi make up for a lost Nicobar forest?

The Supreme Court has criticised the Gujarat Police for filing a case against Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi for a poem he posted on Instagram. The poem, Ae Khoon Ke Pyaase Meri Baat Suno (“Oh Bloodthirsty, Listen to Me”), was widely shared on social media.

Pratapgarhi was booked by the Jamnagar Police on January 3 for allegedly promoting enmity between groups, making statements harmful to national integration and insulting religious groups. A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that the police had misunderstood the meaning of the poem.

The court observed that the poem conveyed a message of non-violence and was not targeted at any community. It had earlier stayed further action related to the FIR against Pratapgarhi.

The Gujarat High Court had refused to quash the FIR on January 17, citing the need for further investigation and Pratapgarhi’s alleged refusal to cooperate. It stated that public figures must act in ways that preserve communal and social peace. Read on.

Meet Imran Pratapgarhi, the rockstar poet who draws tens of thousands of fans at Urdu mushairas

The National Human Rights Commission has asked YouTube to remove a video featuring “vulgar and explicit” remarks made by YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the comedy talent show India’s Got Latent.

Allahbadia, known for hosting the BeerBiceps podcast, made the comments in an episode released on Sunday, where he and other content creators appeared as guest judges. The human rights body cited a complaint alleging that the show contained “highly objectionable” remarks about Indian society.

A complaint was also filed with the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women against Allahbadia and others. The police said an inquiry was underway, but no case had been registered.

In the episode, Allahbadia asked a contestant an explicit question relating to their parents. This was in line with the show’s pattern of provocative humour from both judges and participants. Allahbadia later apologised, saying he had a lapse in judgement and that his comment was inappropriate and not funny. Read on.

Thirty-one of Delhi’s 70 newly elected MLAs, or 44%, have criminal cases against them, the Association for Democratic Reforms said in a report on Monday. Of these, 17 face serious charges, including alleged murder and sexual assault.

The report, based on self-sworn affidavits, found that 33% of BJP MLAs and 68% of AAP legislators have criminal cases. The BJP won 48 seats in the February 5 elections, while the AAP secured 22.

BJP MLAs were also wealthier, with an average asset value of Rs 28.5 crore, compared to Rs 7.7 crore for AAP legislators. The wealthiest MLA, BJP’s Karnail Singh, has assets worth Rs 259 crore.

The Assembly remains male-dominated, with women making up only 7% of elected members, down from 11% in 2020. Read on.