Three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in Delhi on Thursday proposed to change the names of the Najafgarh and Mustafabad Assembly constituencies, as well as the name of the capital’s Mohammadpur village, reported the Hindustan Times.

Speaking in the Assembly, Najafgarh MLA Neelam Pahalwan proposed that the name of her constituency be changed to Nahargarh.

“People opposed Mughal emperor Shah Alam the Second when he took control of Najafgarh,” she claimed. “Najaf Khan was appointed as the governor of this region, and since then, the area has been called Najafgarh.”

The Hindustan Times also quoted her as saying that the ruler Nahar Singh had brought the area under the control of the Delhi province in 1857. Nahar Singh could be truly honoured only if the area was named after him, added Pahalwan.

The MLA also claimed that the residents of Najafgarh wanted the name of the constituency changed as they have “suffered oppression”.

Following her proposal, Anil Sharma, the BJP MLA from RK Puram, proposed that the name of Mohammadpur village in his constituency be changed to Madhavpuram, reported India Today.

“Long ago the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] passed a proposal to change the name of the [Mohammadpur] village but the previous [Aam Aadmi Party] government did not take up the matter,” he was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. “Now that the [BJP] government of the people has been formed, necessary action to change the name will be taken.”

Six-time MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, who was elected the deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, stated that his constituency of Mustafabad would be renamed Shiv Vihar.

“It was a promise made during elections, and we are committed to fulfilling it,” he said. “An area within the Assembly constituency named Mustafabad will remain unchanged.”

The BJP returned to power in the capital after 26 years earlier this month. While the Hindutva party won 48 seats in the Delhi elections, the Aam Aadmi Party won 22.