The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched 14 locations in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district linked to Chaitanya Baghel, the son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with an alleged Rs 2,000-crore liquor scam, India Today reported.

The central agency has alleged that a syndicate of state government officials, politicians and others conspired to ensure that a state-run company procured country liquor only from distributors who would pay a commission of Rs 75 per case.

It alleged that the syndicate pocketed more than Rs 2,000 crore that would have otherwise gone to the state exchequer between 2019 and 2022.

Chhattisgarh was ruled by Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government from 2018 to 2023. The Bharatiya Janata Party wrested power in the state in December 2023 after winning the assembly elections.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Chaitanya Baghel received proceeds of crime generated from the bootlegging of alcohol, India Today reported, quoting an unidentified agency official.

Bhupesh Bhagel, however, alleged that this is a conspiracy to stop him from doing party work in Punjab. He was appointed the Congress’ general secretary in Punjab earlier this year.

“When the false case that had been ongoing for seven years was dismissed by the court, today, ED guests entered the residence of former Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Bhupesh Baghel in Bhilai this morning,” his office stated. “If anyone is attempting to stop Congress in Punjab through this conspiracy, it is a misunderstanding.”

-… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 10, 2025

The Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a first information report in the case on January 17, 2024, based on the Enforcement Directorate’s complaints. The FIR accused 70 persons of involvement in the alleged scam, including former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, Indian Administrative Service officer Anil Tuteja and Special Secretary Arun Pati Tripathi.

They have been charged with corruption, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Lakhma, a six-time MLA from Konta in Sukma district, was arrested in the case by the probe agency in January.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Anwar Dhebar, brother of Raipur mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, orchestrated the scam. Although the Enforcement Directorate had filed a prosecution complaint last year, Lakhma and others were linked to the case in the latest FIR.