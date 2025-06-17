India’s unemployment rate increased to 5.6% in May from 5.1% in April, showed data released by the Union government on Monday.

The government attributed the rise in unemployment to a combination of “seasonal, academic and labour market-related factors”.

The second-ever Periodic Labour Force Survey report released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that the unemployment rate in May was higher among females (5.8%) than males (5.6%).

In the age group of 15 to 29 years, joblessness rose to 15% in May from 13.8% in April, the report showed.

The rate of joblessness increased more in rural areas than in the cities. The unemployment rate in rural areas increased to 13.7% in May from 12.3% in April, while the figure for urban areas rose to 17.9% from 17.2%.

The statistics ministry said that in rural areas, employment shifted away from the primary sector of agriculture to secondary and services sectors. Agricultural employment declined to 43.5% in May from 45.9% in April.

“Reduction in agricultural activities with the end of Rabi harvest season for both male and female in the rural areas may have brought about the downward shift in number of workers,” said the government.

The government attributed the decline in the female labour force participation rate in May to fewer women working as “casual labourers and unpaid helpers”.

The overall labour force participation rate among persons who were 15 years of age or older was 54.8% in May, as compared to 55.6% in April. The figure declined for men to 78.3% from 79%, and for women to 36.9% from 38.2%.

The labour force participation rate is the percentage of the working-age population that is either employed or is seeking jobs.

The worker-population ratio for those aged 15 and above was 51.7% in May, as against 52.8% in April, the data showed. The ratio for males declined to 72.9% in May from 73.7% in April, and for females to 31.3% from 32.5%.

The worker-population ratio is the proportion of those who are employed from among a given population.