My aim is to make India a developed country in one generation, says Narendra Modi in Raigad: The prime minister defended the demonetisation decision and said his government will not take steps for ‘short-term political gains’. Masked men throw acid on woman constable in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore: The police are suspecting a personal motive behind the attack. Narendra Modi is a visionary who wants to take minorities along, says Najeeb Jung: The former L-G of Delhi said he had never received so much ‘cooperation and guidance’ from anybody other than the PM in his 35-year experience. Najafgarh shooting accused arrested, told police he committed the crime in a fit of rage: The girl’s mobile phone, which was found on Shubham Gupta, has a picture in which the boy is seen holding a pistol. Stars Wars actor Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack during London-LA flight: Her brother said she was receiving excellent care at UCLA centre, but could not classify her condition. Police crackdown forces Mumbai fishermen to give up Shivaji memorial protest ahead of Modi visit: At least 150 protesters have been detained and the police has informally imposed Section 144 around the fishermen’s colony. Nusli Wadia ousted from Tata Chemicals after 76% voted against him: The longest-serving independent director of the company was earlier removed from Tata Steel and Tata Motors. FBI issues warning of possible attack by Islamic State in US around Christmas: The federal authorities have asked the local police and citizens to be alert and watch out for suspicious activities. Delhi court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal in false poll affidavit case: Metropolitan Magistrate Ashish Gupta asked the chief minister to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and posted the next hearing on April 7, 2017. Former IPL Chairman Chirayu Amin among 260 booked after raid at liquor party in Vadodara: The Gujarat Police recovered 103 liquor and 116 beer bottles during the raid that was valued at Rs 1,28,950.