A look at the headlines right now:

Cabinet passes ordinance penalising citizens for holding old notes beyond March 31, according to reports: The government has not officially announced the details of the new rules yet. At least 44 injured after 15 coaches of Ajmer-Sealdah Express get derailed near Kanpur: Indian Railways spokesperson Anil Saxena said rescue and relief operations were under way. Shinzo Abe offers condolences at Pearl Harbor, says Japan will ‘never repeat the horrors of war’: However, a Japanese government official said the visit was not meant as an apology for the attack, after which the United States entered World War II. New laws needed to protect those making cashless payments, expert committee tells Centre: The Ratan Watal panel said drawbacks in the existing Payments and Settlement Systems Act was restricting the reach of digital transactions. Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Sunder Lal Patwa dies at 92: The state government has announced a three days of mourning. JNU suspends eight students for disrupting meeting while protesting against caste discrimination: An official statement said the protestors ‘broke open the latch of the meeting room door’, barged inside and ‘shouted’ at the VC. Judge indicts former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez in public works corruption case: The federal judicial officer also approved charges of fraudulent administration and illicit association made against three others. Centre had nothing to do with sacking of Tamil Nadu chief secretary, says Venkaiah Naidu: The Union minister said it was irresponsible of P Rama Mohana Rao to say that the investigation was a constitutional assault on the top office. Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher dies at 60: She had gone into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles last week. Kotak Mahindra bank manager arrested for helping Paras Mal Lodha exchange old notes: The employee also allegedly carried out the illegal transactions for lawyer Rohit Tandon.