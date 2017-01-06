A look at the headlines right now:

Government predicts GDP growth will fall to 7.1% in 2016-2017: If the estimates prove to be true, it will be the slowest pace of expansion in the past three years. Virat Kohli named captain of Indian ODI and T20 team ahead of series against England: MS Dhoni will be the wicket keeper for three T20 International series. Narada sting operation case calls for probe by central agency, says Calcutta High Court: However, Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre did not say if the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Akhilesh Yadav tells banks to freeze Samajwadi Party accounts holding Rs 500 crore: The accounts were earlier managed by the chief minister’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who has sworn his allegiance to Mulayam Singh Yadav. China had docked nuclear submarine off Karachi port in May 2016, say reports: Officials said the vessel might have been used to spy on Indian naval activity. Aircel spectrum will be seized if Maxis group owner doesn’t appear in court on January 27, rules SC: The Supreme Court asked the Telecom Ministry to ensure that Aircel subscribers are not affected and they get services from another provider. Women commuters can carry knives on Delhi Metro trains for ‘self-protection’: The Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for the transit system’s security, will also allow one lighter and matchbox per person. NIA files charges against LeT operative accused of fuelling unrest in Kashmir: Bahadur Ali, 21, was arrested in Handwara on July 25, 2016, with a large cache of arms and GPS devices. Shashi Tharoor, Congress leaders briefly detained by Kerala Police during demonetisation protest: The Thiruvananthapuram MP and others were protesting outside the RBI office. What should the Budget focus on? Centre asks twitterati before session on February 1: The Finance Ministry asked the micro-blogging site users to select from the options of infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and IT.