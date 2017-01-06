The big news: Government predicts three-year low GDP growth at 7.1%, and nine other top stories
In other headlines: Virat Kohli was named the captain of Indian cricket team, and court said a central agency should look into the Narada sting operation case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government predicts GDP growth will fall to 7.1% in 2016-2017: If the estimates prove to be true, it will be the slowest pace of expansion in the past three years.
- Virat Kohli named captain of Indian ODI and T20 team ahead of series against England: MS Dhoni will be the wicket keeper for three T20 International series.
- Narada sting operation case calls for probe by central agency, says Calcutta High Court: However, Chief Justice Nishita Mhatre did not say if the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
- Akhilesh Yadav tells banks to freeze Samajwadi Party accounts holding Rs 500 crore: The accounts were earlier managed by the chief minister’s uncle, Shivpal Yadav, who has sworn his allegiance to Mulayam Singh Yadav.
- China had docked nuclear submarine off Karachi port in May 2016, say reports: Officials said the vessel might have been used to spy on Indian naval activity.
- Aircel spectrum will be seized if Maxis group owner doesn’t appear in court on January 27, rules SC: The Supreme Court asked the Telecom Ministry to ensure that Aircel subscribers are not affected and they get services from another provider.
- Women commuters can carry knives on Delhi Metro trains for ‘self-protection’: The Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for the transit system’s security, will also allow one lighter and matchbox per person.
- NIA files charges against LeT operative accused of fuelling unrest in Kashmir: Bahadur Ali, 21, was arrested in Handwara on July 25, 2016, with a large cache of arms and GPS devices.
- Shashi Tharoor, Congress leaders briefly detained by Kerala Police during demonetisation protest: The Thiruvananthapuram MP and others were protesting outside the RBI office.
- What should the Budget focus on? Centre asks twitterati before session on February 1: The Finance Ministry asked the micro-blogging site users to select from the options of infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and IT.